A Franklin man died after a propane tank exploded just before noon Friday.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, the man, later identified as Nathaniel Krauz, 44, was found dead by Franklin firefighters inside his home at 32 New Hampton Road.

The state fire marshal said in a news release that there was no fire or smoke in the home when police and firefighters arrived.

The propane tank exploded because it was misused, the fire marshal’s office said Friday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Saturday. Krauz’ death was ruled an accident, caused by blunt force trauma.

The fire marshal’s office is still investigating the explosion.

Franklin Fire Chief Michael Foss said Krauz had a 20-pound cylinder of propane in the house, but it was not clear why or what he was using it for.

City tax records list the owner of the home as the John and Cindy Krauz Family Trust.