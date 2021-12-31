Franklin man dead after propane tank explosion Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Dec 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Franklin man is dead, after a propane tank exploded just before noon Friday. According to the state fire marshal's office, the man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside his home on New Hampton Road in Franklin after an explosion.The state fire marshal said in a news release that there was no fire or smoke in the home when police and firefighters arrived. The propane tank exploded because it was misused, the fire marshal's office said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Saturday afternoon, after which officials said the man would be named. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Two from Manchester among dead in fiery toll plaza crash in N.J. Body recovered in Merrimack River in Manchester Man, 83, killed as Amtrak train derails after colliding car in Haverhill, Mass. Londonderry home gutted by fire on Monday Crews make quick work of basement fire in Manchester's North End Pedestrian struck and killed in Concord on Monday Close call for dog and three people prompts warning about thin ice Shasta Street fire sparked by unattended pot on stove, Manchester fire officials say Police searching for girl last seen in 2019, seek information Christmas Eve fire in Nashua damages two apartments Request News Coverage