A Franklin man is dead, after a propane tank exploded just before noon Friday. 

According to the state fire marshal's office, the man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside his home on New Hampton Road in Franklin after an explosion.

The state fire marshal said in a news release that there was no fire or smoke in the home when police and firefighters arrived. 

The propane tank exploded because it was misused, the fire marshal's office said. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy Saturday afternoon, after which officials said the man would be named. 