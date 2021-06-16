Fremont accident victim flown to Boston Hospital

Fremont firefighters clean up after this vehicle overturned on Route 107 Wednesday morning. The crash occurred near the People’s United Methodist Church. One person was seriously injured and flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Additional information on the crash wasn’t immediately available from Fremont police. 

 Jason Schrebier/Union Leader Correspondent

