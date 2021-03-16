EPPING -- A 26-year-old Fremont resident died when thrown from a pickup truck in a single-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning, New Hampshire State Police said.
Police said Casey McNamara of Freemont died after the Chevrolet Silverado went off Jenness Road, struck some trees and rolled over numerous times.
Another person in the truck, Ryan Reed, 29, of Fremont, was taken by ambulance to Portmsouth Regional Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Authorities said alcohol impairment and speed may have contributed to the accident, but stressed all aspects remain under investigation.
Authorities did not identify the driver in a statement released Tuesday.
The accident took place shortly about 1:15 a.m. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit assumed control of the investigation at the request of Epping police.
Anyone who may have information related to this crash
is encouraged to contact Trooper Nathaniel Goodwin at 223-4381 or Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.