Friends of two men killed in a crash after celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Dover say they still have questions about whether a police cruiser was chasing the pair’s BMW — though officials say video surveillance proves the officer broke off pursuit before the car smashed into a pole.
On March 18, 32-year-old Joseph Bougie and 22-year-old Michael Murphy were on Sixth Street when the 2010 BMW sedan Bougie was driving struck a utility pole and became engulfed in flames near the intersection with Long Hill Road.
Murphy was thrown from the vehicle. Both men were declared dead at the scene.
Police initially reported an on-duty officer came upon a burning car at 12:25 a.m. and called the fire department, which responded with the Fire Marshal’s Office and Eversource utility crews. Police said at the time speed was a factor in the crash and they were investigating whether Bougie was intoxicated.
Dover Police Chief William Breault said in an email Tuesday morning that his officers are not equipped with body cameras and that the department does not have cruiser cameras, so they had no video of the crash.
Several hours later, the department issued a revised account of what happened that night, describing a contact earlier in the evening between police and one of the men and a later pursuit of their vehicle by an officer, who reportedly gave up the chase before the car crashed.
Ashley Green of Dover, who said she was in a romantic relationship with Murphy, said the police description of events does not add up.
“Timewise and then location, it makes no sense,” Green said. “There’s still something missing and they’re not saying it.”
In the news release, Detective Lt. Scott Pettingill said that on March 17 at 11:35 p.m., two Dover police officers made contact with Murphy as he exited Cara Irish Pub & Restaurant on Fourth Street and spoke with him after he got into a black BMW sedan.
A second man who left the bar with Murphy turned around and walked away, according to the news release.
Police started looking for Bougie after determining he had several outstanding warrants, and that the BMW was registered to him. They were unable to locate him and a short while later saw the BMW drive away before losing sight of it, Pettingill said.
Several minutes later, an officer saw a similar vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Glenwood Avenue near the intersection of Sixth Street, according to the news release.
The officer turned on his blue lights and turned around in an attempt to stop the vehicle as it headed north on Sixth Street through the intersection of Indian Brook Drive.
“Based on the speed of the vehicle, the officer followed department policy and discontinued the attempt to stop in the area of JD Howard Dental at 375 Sixth Street,” Pettingill said in the news release. “The fact that the officer discontinued this attempt to stop has been confirmed by nearby surveillance footage as well as police vehicle data.”
Pettingill said the officer continued driving on Sixth Street and discovered the vehicle, which had crashed approximately two miles from the point where he last saw it.
“The investigation had definitively concluded that no officers were attempting to stop or pursuing the vehicle at the time it crashed,” Pettingill said.
Green, Murphy’s girlfriend, said she received messages from Murphy in the minutes leading up to the crash in which he said they were being pursued.
On Tuesday, she showed a reporter a phone with a string of messages and time stamps.
Green said that at 11:55 p.m. on March 17, Murphy messaged her via Snapchat to say there were police officers by Bougie’s vehicle outside the bar. According to Green, at 12:17 a.m., Murphy confirmed that he spoke with police. At 12:18 a.m., Murphy told Green he and Bougie were leaving the bar. At 12:19 a.m., Murphy told Green that Bougie was “running from popo.”
Murphy told Green that police were trying to pull Bougie over at 12:20 a.m. That was the last message he sent, Green said.
She was expecting Bougie and Murphy to return to her apartment in Dover after leaving the bar on March 18, but they never arrived.
Green has questions about the timing of events as described by police.
Green said she and friend Morgyn Ware have been at the crash scene looking for answers and speaking to witnesses.
“I just want the truth, and that’s not all of it,” Green said of the police statement.
The Dover Police Department said it does not anticipate releasing more information until toxicology results are available.