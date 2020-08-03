The Bay State man found dead on the grounds of a Wolfeboro cemetery July 27 was arrested as a fugitive in Gilford this spring.
William H. Murray's death was labeled as suspicious. The state’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval has completed an autopsy, but the cause and manner of Murray's death are being withheld pending further investigation.
The 52-year-old attracted the attention of authorities April 28 when he was spotted driving a Link-Belt crane about 5 mph down N.H. Route 11 in Gilford, known locally as Lakeshore Road.
Patrolman Curtis Arsenault signaled the crane to pull over near the Ames Farm Inn, as it was not registered to be on the road, according to an affidavit filed with the Laconia Circuit Court in support of a warrantless arrest.
A record check determined that Murray’s Massachusetts driver’s license had been suspended last November and that his driving privileges in New Hampshire had been reciprocally suspended. When the National Crime Information Center database was checked, it revealed that Murray was wanted on a felony warrant issued by Tewksbury, Mass., police.
Bay State police requested that Murray be held without bail pending extradition. He was arrested as a fugitive from justice and issued citations for two violation offenses of driving after suspension.
According to a clerk in the Lowell Mass. District Court, Murray was scheduled for an Aug. 11 pre-trial hearing on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering (daytime) and larceny from a building.
Initially ordered held without bail, Murray was released two days later on the conditions that he agreed to report to the Tewksbury Police Department on May 1 and that he not commit any crimes while awaiting trial.