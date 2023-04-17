A GoFundMe donation page has been established to benefit eight people displaced after a fire early Saturday morning in Nashua. Nashua Deputy Fire Chief Mark Wholey said around 4:26 a.m. Saturday, Nashua Fire Alarm received several calls reporting a fire at 4 Carver St.
When Lt. Patrick Kerrigan and Engine 1 arrived on scene, crews reported heavy fire conditions from a two-story duplex.
Occupants of the building reported everyone was out of the building, with two exiting through a second-floor window in the back onto a single-story additional roof. They were helped to the ground with a ladder prior to firefighters arriving, Nashua officials said.
One Nashua firefighter suffered an ankle injury.
The right-side of the structure sustained significant fire and smoke damage. Both sides of the structure were deemed uninhabitable, fire officials said.
The cause is under investigation.
Alan Ferman started a fundraiser at GoFundMe.com to support the families displaced by the blaze.
“Last night, our friends were awoken to their house engulfed in flames,” Ferman wrote online. “Thankfully, after heroic efforts, the eight family members safely got out of their house.”
According to Ferman, residents of the structure lost two pets and almost all their belongings.
“If you can find it in your heart to make any donation, large or small, it would be greatly appreciated by the family,” Ferman wrote.
A goal of $50,000 was set for the fundraiser, with more than $3,300 donated as of 4 p.m. Monday.