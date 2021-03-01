A fundraiser has been set up for a man who lost his home in a Rye fire.
Fire officials said the fire at 7 Holland Drive was reported just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Eleven fire departments responded and found heavy smoke and fire on the first and second floors. One person was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, fire officials said.
Just before 3 p.m., the building was declared unstable, and an excavator was brought in. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fundraiser for Jordan Bly was set up on GoFundMe by Cindy Dodds, who described herself as a longtime family friend.
"Jordan (28 years old) is a very hard-working young man, working two jobs," Dodds wrote. "He works at Alden Philbrick Septic Tank Services, as well as Market Basket on the weekends. Jordan has always worked hard to support himself as well as his family. He lost all of his personal belongings, as well as his childhood home. Any help for Jordan during this time is appreciated."
As of Monday afternoon, $3,550 had been donated by 48 people.
On his Facebook page on Monday, Bly wrote: "Thank you for all your support in my family's hard time right now."
The link to the fundraiser can be found at: