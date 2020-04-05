MANCHESTER - A garage was destroyed and a home damaged in a fire early Sunday, the Manchester Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to a call to 37 Dearborn St. around 3:45 a.m. and found the garage fully involved with flames that extended to a two-story wood frame home, the fire department said in a release.
Firefighters were able to contain much of the fire to the garage, which was a total loss, according to the release. The home, which was unoccupied at the time, sustained moderate damage, the fire department said. A building immediately to the south also sustained some damage, according to the release.
Damage was estimated at $75,000 and there were no injuries. Manchester police were assisting the fire department in the investigation, the release said.