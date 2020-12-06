One person was taken to the hospital after suffering burns to their hands and face during a garage fire in Salem Sunday morning.
The fire department responded just before 8 a.m. to 2 Meridian Drive after receiving a 911 call about a vehicle that caught fire inside an attached garage.
The occupants — including pets — evacuated the home but one suffered burns while trying to extinguish the blaze, according to Battalion Chief Corey Ward. The person was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
Firefighters saw flames showing from the garage door windows on arrival, according to a news release.
The fire was contained to the garage and the home remains habitable, according to the statement.
Derry and Windham fire departments provided assistance.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury but continued working, according to the news release.
The fire remains under investigation, but the cause is not considered suspicious.
“Firefighters were able to make a good stop on the fire, containing it to the garage before it extended to the house,” the department’s Facebook post reads.