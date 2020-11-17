A Nashua firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a two-alarm blaze that significantly damaged a home in the south part of the city on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 8 Tomolonis Drive, according to fire officials. There was heavy fire in the attached garage of the two-story home when fire crews arrived.
One resident was home at the time the fire broke out and was able to get out safely, according to a news release from Nashua Fire Rescue.
It took crews about one hour to get the blaze under control. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released, Deputy Chief James Kirk of Nashua Fire Rescue said in a statement.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The home sustained significant heat and smoke damage, according to the news release.