HOOKSETT -- First responders needed support from 10 communities to extinguish an early morning three-alarm blaze on Tuesday.
At 1:11 a.m., Hooksett firefighters responded to a reported garage fire at 14 Farmer Road. The fire was extinguished just over an hour after firefighters arrived on the scene, with the area cleared of fire department personnel just after 5 a.m.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire within the garage, with damage within the main part of the home primarily coming from smoke and water. Initial total damage is estimated at $221,000.
There were no reports of injuries to the home’s four residents or to firefighters working on extinguishing the blaze.
One cat received medical attention, and several others remained missing as of Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the Hooksett Fire Department reporting that there were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.
The Hooksett Fire Department required personnel assistance from Allenstown, Auburn, Bow, Candia, Chichester, Concord, Manchester and Pembroke as well as AMR Ambulance Services. Derry and Goffstown also provided station coverage assistance during the incident.