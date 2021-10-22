Gas service coming back to Keene after three-day outage Staff Report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Natural gas is slowly returning to Keene after a problem at a local facility on Wednesday pushed Liberty Utilities to shut gas off to more than 1,000 customers. According to a statement from Liberty Utilities, a problem at a Keene facility caused a drop in gas pressure just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.Liberty said in a statement Wednesday there was no danger, but shut off gas to about 1,000 homes and businesses on Wednesday, including along Keene's Main Street.Repairs could take days, Liberty warned in a statement.By Thursday, service was restored to parts of Main and Emerald Streets, according to the utility."The process is going a bit slower than we hoped," read a Friday statement from Liberty. "We will work until midnight tonight but we anticipate finishing up tomorrow."The utility advised customers waiting for gas service to call 1-800-833-4200 and press “1” for emergencies, to schedule their service.Service can be scheduled for late Friday or Saturday during the day. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Keene Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Search for missing 5-year-old boy leads to lake in Merrimack Manchester man, 34, dies after motorcycle collision at Maple and Pearl streets Motorcyclist killed in Unity; another suffers life-threatening injuries in Hudson Pembroke man charged with reckless conduct after crashing into truck Mass. man flown to Tufts after rolling UTV in Berlin Car crashes into Blake's in Manchester; restaurant temporarily closed Police investigating death in Sanbornton Woman's death in Sanbornton not suspicious, say police Body found in Hampton River Manchester bar closed since shooting hit with five citations Request News Coverage