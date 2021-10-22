Natural gas is slowly returning to Keene after a problem at a local facility on Wednesday pushed Liberty Utilities to shut gas off to more than 1,000 customers. 

According to a statement from Liberty Utilities, a problem at a Keene facility caused a drop in gas pressure just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Liberty said in a statement Wednesday there was no danger, but shut off gas to about 1,000 homes and businesses on Wednesday, including along Keene's Main Street.

Repairs could take days, Liberty warned in a statement.

By Thursday, service was restored to parts of Main and Emerald Streets, according to the utility.

"The process is going a bit slower than we hoped," read a Friday statement from Liberty. "We will work until midnight tonight but we anticipate finishing up tomorrow."

The utility advised customers waiting for gas service to call 1-800-833-4200 and press “1” for emergencies, to schedule their service.

Service can be scheduled for late Friday or Saturday during the day.