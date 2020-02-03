MEREDITH -- A fire that damaged a home Sunday night was likely caused by a generator being fueled with gasoline, authorities report.
The fire at 41 Barnard Ridge Road was reported about 7 p.m.
Meredith Deputy Fire Chief Jay Haines said an instructor at the Fire Academy in Concord was heading to his home in Tuftonboro when he heard the call and was the first to arrive on the scene. Heavy fire on the back side of the attached garage at the ranch-style home was reported, prompting a first-alarm.
According to fire officials, the generator, which was set up outside behind the garage, was in use, as the power to the home had been disconnected. The fire appears accidental but its exact cause remains under investigation, said Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones.
The mutual aid call brought in firefighters and equipment from Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Laconia, Gilford and Holderness. A hydrant at the intersection of Barnard Ridge and Meredith Neck roads served as a water source.
“The guys did an excellent job. I’m very happy with what they did,” said Haines. The first crew on scene made an exterior attack that knocked down the flames and helped limit the heat and smoke that extended into the rest of the two-bedroom home built in 1955.
The fire was declared under control in just under an hour. A Meredith firefighter sustained a knee injury and was taken by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital, treated and released.
Crews remained on scene for four hours and police closed a section of Barnard Ridge from Oak Knoll Road to Route 3.
According to town records, the 1,260-square-foot home is owned by David and Karen Sticht of Meredith. Their daughter, Amanda Wilson, lived there. The house and 2.42-acre lot is assessed for tax purposes at $186,300.
This house is currently uninhabitable and Wilson is staying with her parents.
Jones said he believes the building is insured but does not know whether the tenant had renter’s insurance.
“Given the culture of Super Bowl Sunday we feel very lucky to have the turnout of firefighters that we did,” said Jones.
New Hampton covered the Meredith Center station and Ashland provided coverage for the downtown station.
Sunday’s incident marked the second time the property has been struck by fire. In January 2017 a woodstove vented through the back wall of the garage was blamed for melting the vinyl siding near the stovepipe.
In the 2017 fire, Meredith police officer Phil McLaughlin who was on routine patrol spotted the low hanging smoke encircling the house and stopped to investigate. The occupants were asleep in the finished basement and were unaware the first floor was filled with smoke until McLaughlin pounded on the door alerting them, which allowed them to safely escape with their two dogs. First Deputy Fire Chief Andre Kloetz reported at the time that, had another 10 minutes elapsed, a fire would have broken out.