Gilmanton police continue to investigate what appears to be the accidental death of a man Tuesday afternoon.
“This was an incident at a house on Perkins Road,” wrote Gilmanton Police Chief Matthew Currier on Wednesday in response to an e-mail inquiry from the Union Leader.
“Two males were moving a vehicle, one driving one guiding him into place. One male was backed into," he said.
“It was a fatality, and I can’t release the name just yet,” Currier said in a follow-up e-mail. He said the incident “appears to be a terrible accident.”
At 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, an alert went out that a pedestrian had been struck fatally at Crystal Lake and Perkins roads; that notifications were being made; and for drivers to seek alternate routes.