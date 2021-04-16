A 14-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries when the car she was riding in slid in Friday’s snowstorm and collided with a truck in East Kingston, police said.
According to East Kingston Police Chief Michael LePage, the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. when a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old female lost control while traveling on North Road, slid into oncoming traffic and was struck on the passenger’s side front door by a 2006 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado pickup truck.
LePage said the truck was operated by Bryce Perreault, 22, of Kensington.
The 14-year-old female passenger in the Camry received “severe” life-threatening injuries and was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and later transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital, LePage said.
The teenage driver, whose injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, was transported to Exeter Hospital, LePage said.
Both teenagers are from East Kingston, he said.
Perreault was also brought to Exeter Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
LePage said weather was a factor in the crash.
“The roads were extremely awful in that area,” he said.
East Kingston police and fire crews were assisted by Kensington and Kingston police and fire, Exeter firefighters, Exeter Hospital paramedics, Newton and South Hampton police, New Hampshire State Police and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.