Police in Londonderry are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive in a vehicle at a local truck stop Monday.
The child was found inside a vehicle parked at the RMZ Truck Stop at 137 Rockingham Road, according to Londonderry police Capt. Patrick Cheetham. The truck stop is located just off Exit 5 on Interstate 93.
According to Cheetham, around 9:42 a.m. Monday officers responded to to the truck stop after receiving a report of an unconscious child in a vehicle in the rear parking lot.
A day shift patrol sergeant arrived within one minute, Cheetham said, and began performing CPR on the child until Londonderry paramedics arrived. The child was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Cheetham said.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office. Results were pending as of Tuesday afternoon, Cheetham said. The incident is under investigation.
The identities of the child and those involved are being withheld until family notifications are completed, Cheetham said.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact lead investigator Det. Sgt. Daniel Hurley at dhurley@londonderrynhpd.org or 603-425-5922.
Tips may also be made anonymously via Facebook, at the Londonderry Police Department website or by calling dispatch at 603-432-1118.