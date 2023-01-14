Girl, 6, hurt after police say gun 'accidentally discharged' Jan 14, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save TILTON — A six-year-old girl was injured in what police are calling an accidental discharge of a firearm on Saturday.According to a press release from Tilton Police, the girl was hurt when a firearm her father was cleaning “accidentally discharged.”Police said the girl received injuries to her lower leg from the debris of a nearby chair. She was taken to the hospital.The incident, which was called in around 4:53 p.m., is under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Safety, training lapses endanger FBI undercover agents, watchdog says Poison center: More children are getting sick from cannabis edibles +4 Girl, 6, hurt after police say gun 'accidentally discharged' Vermont man killed in head-on crash in Keene Missing Manchester teen was last seen leaving West High School a week ago State police identify victim in fatal Ossipee crash as Mass. man, 58 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Hudson fire lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash One dead after head-on collision on Route 16 in Ossipee Counselors available after Merrimack High student killed in head-on crash Vermont man killed in head-on crash in Keene Most stores reopen at Merrimack Premium Outlets Hudson police investigating fatal accident on Route 102 State police identify victim in fatal Ossipee crash as Mass. man, 58 Missing Manchester teen was last seen leaving West High School a week ago 8 displaced after 2-alarm fire leaves Nashua home uninhabitable 18-year-old killed in Merrimack head-on crash Request News Coverage