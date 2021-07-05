A 16-year-old girl hiking with a camp group was rescued on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln Sunday morning.
Just after 10:15 a.m., Fish and Game was notified about the girl who had fallen and suffered a head injury. The injury would prevent her from hiking down without assistance, according to a news release.
The girl had been hiking with a group of 10 campers and counselors from Camp Brookwoods/Deer Run in Alton. The group departed on a six-day hike through the Pemi Wilderness when the fall occurred about an hour into the excursion.
The group had been hiking up a steep muddy section of trail when the girl fell forward landing face first into rocks on the trail. The fall occurred near the Swiftwater Falls about a mile up the trail. According to Fish and Game, the group was prepared and had the proper gear for the multi-day trip.
The group came to her aid and called 911. A passing hiker with extensive medical training helped provide aid until rescuers arrived.
Conservation officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team reached the group just before 11:30 a.m.
The hiker was carried down the trail in a rescue litter, reaching the trailhead at 12:07 p.m. She was brought to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth by ambulance.