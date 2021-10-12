Two girls were hit by a car while crossing Amory Street in Manchester Monday morning, suffering minor injuries.

Police said the girls were crossing in a crosswalk near Dubuque Street when the accident happened around 11:45 a.m. The two were taken to a local hospital.

The 39-year-old driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 668-8711.