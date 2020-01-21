BARTLETT — While still under investigation, the early Saturday morning fire that caused extensive damage to the interior of the Glen Junction Family Restaurant appears to be accidental, said Bartlett Fire-Rescue Chief Pat Roberts.
About 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 18, a driver who was at the Irving-Circle K gas station/convenience store at the intersection of U.S. Route 302 and New Hampshire Route 16 looked across the street at the eatery that for more than three decades has boasted “a cute train & good food too” and saw “something unusual,” Roberts said on Tuesday.
Concerned, the driver called 911 with the first firefighters arriving minutes later to find heavy smoke as well as fire showing from both the front and rear of the two-story restaurant, Roberts said.
Multiple crews from the Bartlett, Jackson, North Conway and Redstone fire departments entered the structure and knocked the fire down within about 30 minutes, said Roberts, with some of them returning later that morning for a rekindle.
The restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured in fighting it, said Roberts, adding that ample water was available from hydrants in the nearby Lower Bartlett Water Precinct.
Unfortunately, the restaurant, which Roberts said is owned by Brian Fram and Fram Real Estate Investments LLC, sustained “significant, heavy damage” that may prevent its imminent reopening.
Brian Fram was not immediately available for comment but Roberts said it was his understanding that the intent of the ownership group is to reopen the restaurant eventually, but because of the damage, “it’s going to be some time.”
The restaurant was insured, said Roberts, but not equipped with fire sprinklers, and after the fire, it required “quite an extensive overhaul.”
Roberts didn’t know whether the restaurant’s structural integrity was comprised, something that he said won’t be determined until after it is examined by the insurer.
“It was a great save by the guys,” said Roberts, who said the restaurant is “very popular.”
The restaurant’s Facebook page has a couple of inquiries from concerned patrons, but as of Tuesday afternoon, no responses from restaurant officials; a message says the restaurant’s telephone is out of service.
According to published accounts, the Glen Junction Family Restaurant was owned and operated by Jean and Tom Jannuzzi from 1985 until December 2015, when they sold it to Fram.
The restaurant gets 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google, based on 441 reviews; 4.6 out of 5 stars on Facebook with 267 reviews; and 3.5 out of 5 stars on Yelp with 114 reviews.