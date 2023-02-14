Goffstown driver arrested for DWI after pedestrian hit Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Edmund Joyce Provided by Manchester police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Goffstown driver was arrested for DWI after police say his vehicle struck a pedestrian in Manchester Monday afternoon.Police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Brook and Chestnut streets.Police found the victim, a 64-year-old man from Manchester, had suffered a head injury.The driver was identified in a news release as Edmund Joyce, 60.Police said the pedestrian was taken to Catholic Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Small objects in sky can easily lead to aviation disaster, experts say Goffstown driver arrested for DWI after pedestrian hit Hampton man charged after allegedly firing gun outside apartment building Landlord says homeless, sloppy tenants, trash dumpers contribute to rats +2 Mass. woman injured after exiting vehicle on I-93, state police say Mass. man facing DWI charge after allegedly driving wrong-way on I-93 in Salem Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man injured in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg State police say Bow man clocked going 115 mph on I-93 Mass. woman injured after exiting vehicle on I-93, state police say Two hurt in building collapse in Bennington Litchfield fire leaves family homeless Program helps reduce nonfatal shootings in city by 56%, Manchester police say Goffstown driver arrested for DWI after pedestrian hit State officials say bomb threats at Walmart stores likely a hoax 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled over bacteria risk NH DHHS Claremont office to remain closed through Feb. 17 Request News Coverage