A 54-year-old Goffstown fire captain died Monday after becoming ill during a physical ability test at New Hampshire Fire Academy in Concord.
“On-scene firefighters and paramedics immediately rendered aid and Concord Fire Department transported him to Concord Hospital where he later died,” Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn said in a news release.
Steven W. Tower fell ill about 1 p.m. on the campus of the fire academy.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the death.
“The Department of Safety extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Captain Tower,” the news release says.
Gov. Chris Sununu also issued a statement after learning of Tower’s death.
”The passing of Captain Steven Tower of the Goffstown Fire Department earlier today is a tragic loss for the Goffstown community and the Granite State,” Sununu said. “My sincere condolences and prayers are with Captain Tower’s family and the entire team at the Goffstown Fire Department.”
According to the New Hampshire Fire Academy Facebook page, the Candidate Physical Ability Test was scheduled at the fire academy on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.