Steve Tower, the Goffstown Fire Department captain who died after a medical emergency during a physical test Monday, is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his dedication to public service, and his passion for nature.
Tower, 54, was on the Goffstown department panel that interviewed Brian Allard for his first job as a firefighter. Allard is now the department’s chief.
“He was one of my early mentors. Not only me, but probably hundreds of firefighters across New Hampshire,” Allard said. “He would take them, myself included, under his wing and show them the expectations of becoming a firefighter,” he said, demonstrating the diligence and spirit of service to others the job required.
Allard said Tower was a natural leader, but he didn’t demand the spotlight.
“It wasn’t about him, it was all about everyone else. He never reflected much on himself, he wanted to share his knowledge and make everyone else better,” Allard said.
He was a good storyteller, Allard said, which might have been what led him to become a training officer. He had a knack for passing on knowledge to younger firefighters coming up.
“He was a fixture in the New Hampshire fire service,” said State Fire Marshal Paul Parese.
A lot of firefighters start their careers in Goffstown, Parese said, and Tower was the training officer there for many years.
“He has touched many lives in his 30-plus years.”
After 30 years on the Goffstown Fire Department, Tower retired. He had been working part-time at Bass Pro Shops in Hooksett, said the store’s general manager Kerry Winch. When Tower retired from the fire department, he started working full-time at the archery counter.
Darrell Glencross met Tower when the two worked together at Bass Pro Shops.
“He was positive about everything,” Glencross said. He threw himself into new hobbies, like fly fishing and fly-tying, and was a dedicated bow hunter — dedicated about everything he did, Glencross said, especially working for the fire department.
The town asked Tower to come back as interim fire chief in 2019, while Goffstown searched for a new permanent chief.
“I asked him why he was going back, and he said it was the right thing to do for the department,” Glencross said.
Tower kept working at Bass Pro Shops one day a week, Glencross said, while he served as interim chief and after.
“There would be a line Sunday morning just to see him,” Glencross said. “He was the guy.”
“He brings the community into the store,” said Winch. “It’s just like hanging with your friend back at the archery counter.”
She said the whole store was in shock Tuesday.
“He’s a friend to every employee in the store.”
In 2019, when Goffstown appointed Allard fire chief, he sat down with Tower.
“It seems like you want to come out of retirement,” Allard said. Tower had a big smile on his face, and agreed to rejoin the department.
Fire departments are close-knit groups, Allard said, and it can be hard to leave. And besides, he said, firefighting was in Tower’s blood: Both his parents and brothers had volunteered with the Goffstown Fire Department at different points.
Allard said the town’s select board let him keep Tower on an interim basis while he became certified for his old job of training captain.
On Monday, Tower had been taking the state’s physical agility test at the state fire academy in Concord to qualify for the job when he had a medical emergency and was taken to Concord Hospital. He died at the hospital.
“He was just a wonderful asset to this community, and this organization,” Allard said.