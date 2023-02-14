Goffsttown driver arrested for DWI after pedestrian hit Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Edmund Joyce Provided by Manchester police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Goffstown driver was arrested for DWI after police say his vehicle struck a pedestrian in Manchester Monday afternoon.Police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Brook and Chestnut streets.Police found the victim, a 64-year-old man from Manchester, had suffered a head injury.The driver was identified in a news release as Edmund Joyce, 60.Police said the pedestrian was taken to Catholic Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hampton man charged after allegedly firing gun outside apartment building Goffsttown driver arrested for DWI after pedestrian hit Small objects in sky can easily lead to aviation disaster, experts say Landlord says homeless, sloppy tenants, trash dumpers contribute to rats +2 Mass. man facing DWI charge after allegedly driving wrong-way on I-93 in Salem State police say Bow man clocked going 115 mph on I-93 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man injured in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg State police say Bow man clocked going 115 mph on I-93 Mass. woman injured after exiting vehicle on I-93, state police say Program helps reduce nonfatal shootings in city by 56%, Manchester police say Two hurt in building collapse in Bennington Litchfield fire leaves family homeless State officials say bomb threats at Walmart stores likely a hoax Goffsttown driver arrested for DWI after pedestrian hit Manchester boy, 5, who fell from third-story window last week dies, police confirm Manchester man who died in accident Sunday evening identified Request News Coverage