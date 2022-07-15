Heavy traffic, temporary ramp and lane closures will impact motorists on Route 106, Interstate 393 and Interstate 93 throughout the day.
Through the efforts of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, local officials, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), a comprehensive traffic control plan will once again be in place on Sunday for the over 36,000 spectators and 13,600 vehicles expected to attend the NASCAR Cup Series Race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
The race starts at 3 p.m., with the period of maximum traffic congestion expected to occur in the late afternoon and early evening hours.
The traffic control measures planned include:
Interstate 93
The I-393 eastbound off ramp to I-93 south will be closed from approximately 3:15 to 9 p.m. Motorists attempting to use the ramp will be diverted to Stickney Avenue from which they can access I-93 south at Exit 14.
The I-93 Exit 14 southbound off ramp to Loudon Road and the I-93 Exit 15E southbound off ramp to I-393 eastbound will be closed from approximately 3:15 to 9 p.m. Motorists will be directed to use Exit 15W to reach Exit 14 destinations and use Exit 16 to reach I-393 eastbound.
At the I-393 and I-93 interchange, the I-93 northbound off ramp to I-393 west (Exit 15W) will be closed from approximately 3:15 to 9 p.m.
Route 106
On the morning of Sunday July 17, Route 106 will include two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from just north of I-393 to the intersection with Beck Road. A third northbound lane will be added from Beck Road northerly to the NHMS South Gate. Left turns from Route 106 will be prohibited at the following intersections: Mudgett Hill Road, Voted Road and Clough Hill Road.
Between 3 and approximately 8 p.m., Route 106 will be configured with multiple southbound lanes and one northbound lane open for travel. During this time, Route 106 will have two southbound travel lanes from the NHMS North Gate to the NHMS South Gate.
Two additional southbound lanes will be added to receive exiting traffic from the NHMS South Gate. The four southbound lanes will continue travel on Route 106 to the intersection with Beck Road — where traffic will merge to three lanes. The three southbound lanes will continue to the intersection with Soucook Lane and merge to two lanes. From there, two lanes southbound will be provided on Route 106 south to I-393 in Concord. Access to NH Route 106 from the following roads will be restricted to right turns only: Soucook Lane, Brook Circle, Tote Road, Shaker Road, Beck Road, Mudgett Hill Road, Voted Road, and Clough Hill Road.