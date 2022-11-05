One morning in April 2021, a man at the New Hampshire State Prison was agitated, yelling and giving officers the finger. When he didn’t follow corrections officers’ orders to face the wall, several officers pulled him to the ground. As he struggled, they hit him in the back, yelled, shackled his legs, held a Taser to his back and shocked him.
That’s not the de-escalation that correctional officers are trained to practice when people in the state prison and county jails are having a mental health crisis. But few officers have had more than the most basic of training on mental health issues — in part because a more intensive training session offered in New Hampshire takes a full 40-hour week.
Short on corrections officers to handle staff absences, and without extra funds to pay for the significant costs of training, the state prison can’t send many staff — so few people who work in the New Hampshire State Prison can access the intensive training, known as Crisis Intervention Team training.
“It is the gold standard for de-escalation training, said Russ Conte, a retired state police major who helps administer the trainings. But, he said, “State corrections just have not been able to send the people.”
The problem is staffing, and finding funding to pay all the costs associated with an intensive week of training. “There’s no lack of interest,” Conte said.
Corrections officers and police are eager to learn about working with people in mental health crisis, said John Scippa, director of Police Standards and Training for the state. Working with people who struggle with mental health is a big part of their jobs — especially state prison staff. More than half of those incarcerated at the New Hampshire State Prison have a mental health diagnosis.
The Department of Justice questioned the way corrections officers handled the man at the state prison in April 2021, with the public integrity unit opening an investigation. The officers who tackled and shocked the man were placed on leave after the incident but were ultimately cleared and went back to work.
The Union Leader learned details of the incident from officers’ reports, obtained through a Right-to-Know request. The name of the victim and all 11 involved corrections officers were redacted.
Eager to learn
Most officers want to learn better ways to work with people in mental health crisis, Conte said. Every time the police academy announces a class for the Crisis Intervention Training, which is offered with instructors from the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New Hampshire, all 30 to 35 spots fill up in two or three days, he said.
“It’s an intensive week,” Conte said, with an even mix of classroom teaching and practical exercises, like role-playing a traffic stop where a driver is in the midst of a mental health challenge. People who have experienced mental health challenges speak about their experiences to the classes, and the trainees spend some time unpacking their own mental health.
“We don’t try to make social workers or psychologists out of correctional officers,” said Bernie Seifert, deputy director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-New Hampshire, which runs the training sessions.
But it does try to make officers aware of some of social workers’ methods — like observing and asking questions, rather than trying to intervene or take control forcefully.
Officers learn about the symptoms of different mental disorders, take a virtual tour of the New Hampshire State Hospital and learn to ask questions, if the opportunity allows, in an effort to relax the person in crisis.
“There’s such a change in the people that attend,” Conte said.
Officers are competing for the few training slots, but correctional officers are at a disadvantage. There’s no special grant available to pay other officers overtime to fill their shifts for a week, Conte said.
Corrections shortages
Legislation passed earlier this year funds the Police Standards and Training Council to help push Crisis Intervention Team training out to every law enforcement agency in New Hampshire, Scippa said. Funding pays for the cost of the training — and crucially, pays for any overtime local police departments need to pay to cover the shifts of the officer who is dedicating a full work week to the sessions. Expenses to get to and from the training site are covered as well.
It’s not always easy to fill those shifts.
“Staffing in New Hampshire law enforcement — police and corrections — is a significant problem right now,” Scippa said. “We have not seen these types of deficits in staffing statewide — I can’t think of a time, in all the time I’ve been in New Hampshire law enforcement, I’ve never seen it like this.”
New Hampshire’s jails and prisons, including the New Hampshire State Prison are suffering from staffing shortages, like the state’s juvenile detention center — and like social service agencies and law enforcement agencies all over the state.
Without enough staff, covering shifts means paying overtime. Having grant money to pay for that overtime can make it easier for police chiefs to send officers, Scippa said, without worrying about the impact on their budget. That money is available to local police as well as the county corrections officers who staff county jails.
But that same funding isn’t available for state prison officers, so Scippa, Conte and Seifert said it tends to be more difficult for correctional officers to get the training.
Preventive measures
Seifert said the time and money investment is justified.
“When you have a C.O. taking a 40-hour training, that’s a big time commitment,” she said. “However, if the outcome is they’re more prepared to deal with the crisis they’re facing, that may be worth it.” As of this summer, Seifert said about 40 county and state correctional officers had been through the training.
Once, Conte said, the intensive training was offered in a class just for correctional officers, sited on the state prison campus.
Seifert said the training for correctional officers is different than the more general session for first responders. Where the regular training — geared toward police, firefighters and emergency medics — revolves around dealing with acute situations encountered in the field, a correctional officer and an incarcerated person are together on a much more regular basis.
There can be sudden crises at the prison, Seifert said, but correctional officers also are in a position to see a problem brewing over the course of several hours or days and can potentially intervene sooner.
That’s a welcome idea for a lot of officers, Conte said.
“I think it’s popular because of its effectiveness, it’s popular because it’s changing a culture of first responders,” Conte said, both in changing the way they work with people they encounter on the job and understand the stresses of their work.