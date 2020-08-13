A Maryland man helping a tired fellow hiker had to be rescued himself by helicopter on Wednesday, Fish and Game officials said.
Christopher Burk, 36, told Fish and Game officials that he was with a group of hikers trying to complete the Presidential Traverse when his friend became exhausted.
"Due to this issue, Burk assisted the fatigued partner by descending Castle Ravine Trail in an attempt to get back to the road faster," Fish and Game said in a news release. "On this descent, Burk was carrying his friend’s pack, as well as his own, to make it easier on his friend."
The weight of the extra pack caused Burk to lose his balance and slip on a rock, injuring his lower leg so badly he couldn’t walk out or put weight on it.
"Burk reported that he, 'heard a crack, and knew he couldn’t continue,'" and called 911 about 2:45 p.m., Fish and Game officials said.
After plotting his location, Conservation Officers found that Burk and his hiking partner were in Low and Burbanks Grant, approximately a quarter-mile below the mountain ridgeline and approximately four miles from Route 2.
"Due to the location of the patient as well as the sheer difficulty of the trail he was on, Conservation Officers deemed that it would be safer for rescuers to call for a National Guard helicopter than to attempt the eight- to 10-hour carryout with 30 to 50 volunteers that would otherwise be required," the news release states.
The National Guard rescue helicopter made contact with Burk and his hiking companion around 6:20 p.m. They were hoisted into the helicopter and taken down to the Gorham Airport, where they were met by Conservation Officers as well as Gorham Fire Department and Gorham Ambulance members.
Burk was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of his injuries.