FRANCONIA - Fish and Game officials are crediting two Good Samaritans with helping to rescue an 80-year-old Londonderry woman after she was stricken while hiking on Falling Waters Trail on Thursday.
The two hikers had passed the woman, identified as Dorothy Gaudet, on their way up the trail earlier that evening and noticed that she seemed to be struggling, according to a news release.
The pair decided to turn around to offer help, and they contacted Fish and Game shortly before midnight, asking for assistance.
Gaudet and a friend, Arlene Levesque of Londonderry, had set out from their campsite to hike at 5 a.m., but they did not make it to the summit of Little Haystack and turned back around 3:30 p.m., Fish and Game said.
A Fish and Game conservation officer arrived to help around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, and determined that Gaudet was suffering from extreme fatigue and possible dehydration. The two Good Samaritans and the officer carried Gaudet down the trail to where other rescuers were waiting.
Officials said Gaudet and Levesque had the proper equipment for their hike but had over-estimated the stamina and pace it required.
The incident was a good reminder, Fish and Game said: “Respect the messages and signals nature and your body send. If you stay safe, you can always come back another day.”
Information about hiker safety is available at: www.hikesafe.com.