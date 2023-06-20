Good Samaritans pull driver from fiery wreck on I-93 south in Londonderry, police say By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20, 2023 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Good Samaritan accident Good Samaritans saved the driver of a car that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 93 southbound in Londonderry during the Tuesday afternoon commute, state police said. Show more Show less Good Samaritans saved the driver of a car that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 93 southbound in Londonderry during the Tuesday afternoon commute, state police said. Good Samaritans saved the driver of a car that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 93 southbound in Londonderry during the Tuesday afternoon commute, state police said. Good Samaritans saved the driver of a car that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 93 southbound in Londonderry during the Tuesday afternoon commute, state police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Good Samaritans saved the driver of a car that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 93 southbound in Londonderry during the Tuesday afternoon commute, state police said.Troopers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash where the vehicle burst into flames on I-93 southbound in Londonderry, near the Manchester line, state police said.One person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police said.A female driver was pulled from the burning vehicle by Good Samaritans, including at least two off-duty firefighters who stopped to help, state police said.As of 8 p.m., I-93 south was “open and clear,” officials said.More information is expected to be released as it becomes available, state police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Good Samaritans pull driver from fiery wreck on I-93 south in Londonderry, police say +3 Titanic tourist sub missing for third day with five aboard NH man burned when boat catches fire on Ossipee Lake +2 Concord woman sentenced to prison for 2018 crash that killed corrections officer Peanut for your thoughts? Community input leads to changes pitched for busy Manchester intersection +5 Vehicular fluids create hazmat incident after TT unit rollover in Nashua Load more {{title}} Most Popular Peanut for your thoughts? Community input leads to changes pitched for busy Manchester intersection Two off-duty firefighters pull woman from fiery car wreck before it explodes in East Kingston Mass. man found on I-93 in Medford died by suicide, state police say Bay State man killed in rollover crash in Campton Dublin debates gun range for police training Hovercraft spends night in Hampton for repairs Truck crash, fire closes portion of Rye beach Bay State motorcyclist airlifted after Hudson crash State police: Assault suspect spits at troopers, hurts head in back of cruiser Manchester man accused of stabbing woman to death Request News Coverage