Good Samaritans rescue Warner man from burning Prius Staff Report Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

A Warner man was rescued by good Samaritans after he crashed on I-89 South in Warner and his car caught fire. Provided by NH State Police

WARNER – A Warner man lost control of his car and was pulled from the fiery crash by good Samaritans, state police said.On Sunday, at about 11:27 a.m., state police troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-89 South in Warner, according to a state police news release.Zachary Brock, 41, was driving a 2013 Toyota Prius when he suffered a medical event, the release stated. The vehicle veered to its left and struck the guardrail numerous times.Brock lost control, then veered to the right, driving off the road, striking an embankment where the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.Brock was pulled from the fiery crash by numerous good Samaritans who had stopped prior to New Hampshire State Police arriving on the scene.Brock was transported to Concord Hospital for injuries he sustained.The highway was shut down for a period of time while the fire was being extinguished, but the left lane was reopened thereafter.The New Hampshire State Police was assisted on the scene by the Warner Police Department, Warner Fire and Rescue, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office, and the New Hampshire Forest Service.If anyone has information regarding this accident, contact Trooper Ryan St. Cyr at 603-223-8941 or Ryan.T.StCyr@dos.nh.gov.