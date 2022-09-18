Warner crash

A Warner man was rescued by good Samaritans after he crashed on I-89 South in Warner and his car caught fire.

 Provided by NH State Police

WARNER – A Warner man lost control of his car and was pulled from the fiery crash by good Samaritans, state police said.

On Sunday, at about 11:27 a.m., state police troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-89 South in Warner, according to a state police news release.