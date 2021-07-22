Rockingham County sheriff deputies have a new look.
Most people around here are used to seeing them in their traditional light and dark brown uniforms, but these days members of the sheriff’s office are sporting olive green.
The switch to a new uniform was made during the COVID-19 pandemic because they’re more practical to wear out in the field and easier for the deputies to clean at home.
According to Major Chris Bashaw, the sheriff’s office used federal money from the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed last year to purchase the more utility-type uniform.
“We advocated for it as a wash-and-wear uniform because during COVID we wanted to make sure that deputies were laundering their uniforms on a daily basis and the more traditional formal uniforms just aren’t as conducive to that. A lot of people generally get them dry cleaned,” he said.
The uniforms cost about $130 each with the embroidery and were 30% to 40% cheaper than the brown uniform after factoring in the cost for tailoring with brass buttons, Bashaw said.
“After the initial supply from grant funding, the uniforms will be continued without any increase in our uniform budget,” he said.
The office could have gone with a brown utility uniform, but Bashaw said there were only a few options and they didn’t care for the look.
“Green was the much more readily available color,” he said.
Black uniforms were also ruled out because some thought they would look more like an “old school SWAT team look” and be too hot, Bashaw said.
Deputies have not completely abandoned their old brown uniforms.
They’ll still be worn in more formal settings, like at the courthouse or when they’re giving testimony on a bill at the State House.
“Now that the courts are back open and fully staffed again, our court services deputies will probably be in the more formal uniform because they’re coming in and out of the courtroom, but our patrol and warrants division will probably be wearing those uniforms for the foreseeable future because they’re still talking about all these (COVID-19) variants and stuff like that. We’re definitely keeping hygiene at the forefront because we want to make sure we’re keeping us protected from anything we come into contact with, but also keeping other people protected,” Bashaw said.