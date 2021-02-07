A 25-year-old Greenville man was flown a Massachusetts hospital after a snowmobile crash on Lake Potanipo in Brookline Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses described Myles Leclerc operating his snowmobile at a high rate of speed when he lost control and was ejected from the machine, according to Fish and Game news release.
Leclerc, who sustained serious injuries, was flown by helicopter to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. for further evaluation and treatment.
The Brookline Police Department, Brookline Fire Department and Brookline Ambulance also responded and provided assistance on scene.
Crash remains under investigation. No Further information is available as of Sunday morning.