US-NEWS-ILL-BUS-CRASH-DMT

A Greyhound bus crash along Interstate 70 in Highland, Illinois left at least three people dead and more than a dozen others injured, authorities said.  

 Dreamstime/TNS

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a Greyhound bus slammed into several commercial vehicles parked along an exit ramp on Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., authorities said.

The brutal crash unfolded early Wednesday in Madison County around 1:54 a.m. According to Illinois state police, the bus was traveling westbound when it struck three semi-trucks parked in the off-ramp by the Silver Lake Rest area.