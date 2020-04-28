TILTON -- The fifth time proved the charm for the new police station, which voters finally approved in March. On Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the 4.5-acre site.
Kevin LaChapelle, who chairs the Police Building Study Committee, said the latest group built on the work of five similar committees. At the March 14 town meeting, the project attracted a more than 80 percent favorable vote.
“We took advantage of all the work that has gone before us,” LaChapelle said to a masked and gloved audience, standing six feet apart for social distancing.
“We have an amazing team, an amazing community and in December 2020, we will have an even more amazing police station,” said Pat Consentino, who is vice chairmen of the select board and formerly served on the committee.
She offered special thanks to Dennis Gaudet of Tilton AutoServ, who pledged not only to work with the local business community to raise funds to offset taxpayers’ costs for project, but also donated $25,000 on behalf of the automotive dealership.
Gary Goudreau of Cowan and Goudreau is the architect for the 12,222-square-foot, $4.7 million facility. It abuts the Tanger Outlet Mall, the town’s largest taxpayer.
According to LaChapelle, the construction management team Milestone Engineering produced accurate cost estimates that helped inspire public confidence in the project. Franklin Savings Bank is providing the financing.
The Diocese of Manchester, after twice previously rejecting the town’s request to buy the property (which abuts St. John’s Cemetery) consented to the sale. The Diocese also agreed to sell the land for $100,000 less than the appraised value, according to Town Administrator Jeannie Forrester.
“It’s been a long road. We’ve been working toward this since 2006 and since that time the town has really grown,” said Chief of Police Bob Cormier. “We don’t have enough room, the technology or the proper setup for the amount of police activity we are seeing.”
Construction is expected to be completed in December.