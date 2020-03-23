HAMPTON — A two-alarm fire fueled by strong winds caused significant damage to a seasonal apartment building just off Hampton Beach Monday morning.
Firefighters from multiple nearby communities responded to the blaze that broke out at 2 M St. just before 10 a.m.
Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte said the first firefighters who arrived at the scene found heavy fire and smoke on the first and second floors.
The apartments, which were vacant, are located at the rear of the Beverages Unlimited II convenience store at the corner of M Street and Ocean Boulevard.
Ayotte said workers in another building reported the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Ayotte said gusty winds were a “major concern” for crews as they battled the fire, the bulk of which was knocked down in about an hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The number of apartments damaged by smoke and fire was not immediately known.
Ayotte said the fire occurred in a tight area with potential exposures to other buildings.
“The reason that I went to a second alarm is because we needed crews to be at all of the other separate buildings to check for extension,” he said.
Firefighters have taken steps to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve still got to put out fires. As much as we want (to be) protected, we are taking all the necessary precautions where we can, but on a scene of a fire ground, our main purpose is to extinguish the fire,” Ayotte said.
The Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District issued response strategies to the departments last week to reduce the risk of exposure to emergency personnel and the public.
The district includes 37 area fire departments in New Hampshire, six in Massachusetts, and four in Maine.
“Ensuring the continued health of our staff is critical, and if we do experience an increased number of medical calls due to this pandemic, we have prepared by putting a series of preventative procedures in place to preserve the health of our staff and the public," said Epping Fire Chief Don DeAngelis, who is president of the Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District.
Dispatchers are now asking those calling for medical assistance if they are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, including fever, difficulty breathing or a cough.
When first responders show up for a call involving someone who may be infected, they have been told to practice social distancing when possible and wear personal protective equipment, including goggles, masks, gloves and gowns. Any infected patient will also be given a mask to protect others.
Officials said ambulances are being disinfected with an electrostatic fog machine between each use to reduce risk of exposure to both first responders and patients.