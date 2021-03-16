State and local officials are hoping the summer of 2021 looks a little more normal at Hampton Beach.
Preparations have already begun for the upcoming beach season, which unofficially kicks off around Memorial Day weekend.
One of the most noticeable changes is a plan to allow full parking in town and state lots and to keep the entire stretch of Ocean Boulevard open to traffic through the area of the main beach.
Last year, a section was closed to vehicles to create a so-called “walking mall” that allowed more room for social distancing and gave additional space for restaurants and retailers to temporarily expand outdoor options.
The closure, which forced the one-way Ashworth Avenue to become a two-way street, received mixed reviews, but it was a move that officials felt was appropriate to address public safety concerns related to COVID-19.
Parking spaces in the state- and town-owned lots were also reduced by 50%.
“We’re doing everything we can to get us back to as close (to normal) as we can within the guidance put out there by the task force,” Philip Bryce, director of the state Division of Parks and Recreation, told Hampton selectmen at a meeting Monday night.
While it appears some restrictions will likely be lifted, Bryce said social distancing and mask wearing will still be needed, especially at the beginning of the summer season.
According to Bryce, the proposal for state-owned parking lots will call for a return to the parking that was in place before COVID-19 hit, but he warned that things could still change.
“The only thing is, if we start to get into a lot of problems and the chief comes to us and says, ‘What’s going on here?,’ then like last year we have a conversation with the Governor’s Office ... but as far as we’re concerned we’re looking at running the parking lot the same as we did pre-pandemic,” he said.
Police Chief David Hobbs supports the plan to keep Ocean Boulevard open this year.
He told selectmen at a meeting earlier this month that he feels strongly that “the best thing for this entire community, for public safety reasons, is that we return to a little bit of normal” at the beach.
“I think our businesses, our residents, our visitors will certainly be able to enjoy Hampton Beach that way. I certainly look forward to a good summer this year and I think we can still have a great summer going back to the way Hampton Beach was designed,” he said.
Hobbs is also trying to find a way to eliminate cash handling in the three town-owned parking lots by getting rid of booths and possibly using a pay and display machine or a parking app.
Selectmen have already approved a plan to once again allow restaurants to seek permits for temporary outdoor dining.
Meanwhile, the state is also planning for an improved trash collection effort this summer after a shortage of cleanup crews last year resulted in garbage bins overflowing and litter piled up along parts of Ocean Boulevard.
Meredith Collins, the state’s Seacoast regional parks supervisor, said additional trash barrels have already been put out along the boardwalk to prepare for the warmer months.
The state is also looking to put out some larger barrels.
“All in all it’s looking better heading into the season staff-wise than last year,” she said.
Bryce said events and entertainment on the Seashell Stage are expected this summer as well, but with safety precautions in place.
Officials are exploring options to address a growing concern about street performers and the potential disruptions they can cause.
Selectman Rich Sawyer, who retired as Hampton’s police chief in January, said that when the boulevard was closed last summer street performers “descended on Hampton” and police were called several times.
The performances raised legal questions about free speech rights and the solicitation of donations. The town’s attorney is looking into the issue and is expected to give an opinion next week.
Bryce said one option being considered is allowing the street performers to get a permit to use the stage.
Selectman Regina Barnes said she supports the idea of putting street performers on the stage because some people worry that they’ll be on the sidewalks disturbing businesses and residents.
“I think that’s great and hopefully will alleviate the problems,” she said.