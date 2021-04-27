Hampton Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte has announced plans to resign next month.
In a recent letter to Town Manager James Sullivan, he wrote that his resignation would be effective May 21.
Ayotte didn’t mention an ongoing independent study looking at the management and other aspects of the fire department.
“I am grateful to the community of Hampton that has allowed me to serve for the last nine years,” he wrote.
He has been with the department for nine years and has served as chief since 2015.
Ayotte could not be reached for comment Tuesday on the reasons behind his resignation.
His planned departure comes amid a $25,000 study of the fire department by a professional consulting firm that was approved by selectmen in December.
Sullivan said the study was in response to concerns that were brought to the attention of various board members.
According to minutes from their Dec. 14 meeting, selectmen agreed to “conduct an analysis of the administration, organizational structure, and managerial system and practices” of the Hampton Fire Department. A public report to selectmen is expected to be made no later than July 1.
In February, Selectmen approved the hiring of the consulting firm, Stone Productions LLC, of Michigan to conduct the study.
“The team has been working on the project since the initial contract was signed and recently were in town to conduct interviews of fire department members and others in the community,” Sullivan said.
He added, “Studies of this nature are not uncommon. The ultimate goal of the board is to have subject matter experts examine the strengths and areas that may be in need of improvement within our fire department.”
The study is being led by Richard A. Marinucci, who spent 39 years working in fire service. His experience includes serving as a fire chief in White Lake Township in Michigan, where he is the current chief, and in Farmington Hills and Northville Township, which are also in Michigan.
Others on the team are Lisa Jones, a former director of the Phoenix Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Gregory Flynn, who is the fire chief in West Bloomfield, Mich.