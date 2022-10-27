Hampton man rescued after sailboat capsizes on Lake Winnipesaukee By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Hampton man was rescued Thursday morning by members of the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit after his sailboat capsized in choppy conditions on Lake Winnipesaukee, officials said.Around 10:24 a.m., a sailor identified as Dylan Sutton, 31, of Hampton, called 911 to report his 17-foot sailboat had capsized in Winter Harbor, located in the town of Wolfeboro, officials said.Sutton told state police he was approximately “150-200 feet from shore, did not have a life jacket and believed his sailboat was slowly sinking,” officials said in a news release.“His phone then disconnected and dispatchers were unable to regain contact,” state police said in a statement.Personnel from Wolfeboro Fire Rescue responded in a fire boat and located the caller standing on the top of his overturned boat off Carry Beach in Winter Harbor.Marine Patrol officers were able to get him onto their patrol boat in strong winds and choppy conditions, and the capsized boat was towed and secured to shore for later recovery.Sutton was not injured during the incident, officials said.New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and Wolfeboro Fire Rescue personnel remind boaters of the legal requirement to carry life jackets for each person aboard a boat. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hampton man rescued after sailboat capsizes on Lake Winnipesaukee FBI joins search for missing Massachusetts girl Colleen Weaver Boston leaders look to counter surge in gun violence; NH a top out-of-state supplier AMR hires 30 more 'Earn While You Learn' EMTs +2 Vermont teen medflighted after UTV crash at North Stratford construction site Troy man dies in fall off Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina Load more {{title}} Most Popular Small plane crashes into Keene building, killing both passengers and sparking fire Vermont teen medflighted after UTV crash at North Stratford construction site Two men killed in Keene plane crash were both 'pilot rated,' NTSB says Car slams into bear in New Hampshire, cops say. 20-year-old killed while checking damage Investigation begins into deadly Keene plane crash One dead after jump from Queen City Bridge Fish and Game has busy weekend with multiple rescues in White Mountains Two men killed in fatal plane crash into Keene apartment building identified Mass. man, 57, dies hiking after medical emergency Derry man killed in Mass. crash Request News Coverage