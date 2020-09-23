NORTH HAMPTON - A Hampton man is in a Massachusetts hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding hit a compact SUV in Hampton Tuesday.
On Tuesday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 111 and 151 in Hampton around 5:30 p.m.
According to police a 2017 Honda CRV, driven by Lynda Simmons, 72, of Hampton, was traveling east on Route 111 when it hit a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Richard Moore, 56, of Hampton, which was heading south on Route 151.
Moore, who police said was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, then medflighted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.
Simmons was uninjured.
The North Hampton Police Department called in the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit to the scene to investigate the crash.
The intersection of Route 111 and 151 was closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was diverted around the crash scene while investigators worked the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.