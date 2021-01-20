Hampton names new deputy police chief

Hampton police Lt. Alex Reno will serve as the town’s deputy police chief.
The promotion announced Wednesday follows the recent elevation of David Hobbs, who was deputy chief until he was named police chief after Richard Sawyer retired this month.
The 38-year-old Reno has worked for the Hampton Police Department since 2002 and became a full-time officer in 2007.
Reno has held several positions over the years, including patrol officer, school resource officer at Hampton Academy, mounted patrol, detective, and sergeant in charge of prosecution. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2019.
Reno is also a chief master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has served in support of “Operation Enduring Freedom,” “Operation Noble Eagle,” and “Operation Iraqi Freedom.”
He will be sworn in Friday.