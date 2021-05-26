Police made one arrest after several fights broke out as a crowd of about 500 young people gathered on Hampton Beach Wednesday night.
The trouble began after groups of mostly high school students spent part of the day at the beach, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
“There was a lot of dancing and loud music and for the most part they were being pretty orderly and not doing anything unlawful, but then a few fights started to break out and we ended up having to clear things out. There were several hundred people. They weren’t all fighting, but there were onlookers to a couple of skirmishes that broke out,” he said.
Hampton police officers were assisted by Epping police, New Hampshire State Police, and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Reno said no injuries were reported.
The fights were reported in the area of Ocean Boulevard between C and D streets.
Reno said it took about a half-hour to disperse the crowd.
A line of thunderstorms that rolled through the state also helped.
“The storm came through and made quick work out of everything,” he said.