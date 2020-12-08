A Hampton woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after she was thrown from her SUV in a rollover crash in Seabrook.
According to Seabrook police, Rachel Frost, 35, was driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson westbound on Railroad Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
The SUV crossed the eastbound lane and then struck a tree and rolled over in the area of 43 Railroad Ave.
Police said Frost was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the roadway.
The first officers arrived at the scene and found bystanders performing CPR on Frost.
Police said the officers continued CPR until personnel from the Seabrook Fire Department arrived.
Frost was transported to the Seabrook Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.
A dog in her vehicle was brought to a veterinarian for evaluation.
Railroad Avenue was closed for about an hour during the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Seabrook police officer John Mounsey at 474-5200.