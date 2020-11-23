Former police chief Andrew Wood clocked into work for Hancock and Richmond simultaneously, and hired a police officer who could not get a police certification due to a sexual harassment case, according to a Hancock town report.
Wood, who announced his resignation from Hancock’s police department in September, also worked as the top officer for the Richmond Police Department, until that town voted to dissolve its department last year.
“A review of your timesheets for the towns of Hancock and Richmond, as well as dispatch logs, demonstrates a pattern of inaccurate, and false timesheet entries,” the Hancock board’s letter states.
Hancock selectmen investigated Wood’s time cards this summer, according to the letter the board sent to Wood.
“Claiming you worked for the town of Hancock when you were in fact not working for the town is a serious transgression that took advantage of the town, its taxpayers, and had a detrimental effect on the management and fiscal responsibility of the town,” the letter states.
Richmond Selectboard Chair William Daniels said last week his board will be looking at Wood’s time sheets and discussing them with the town attorney.
Wood responded to Hancock’s board, stating that as a salaried employee he is entitled to a full salary regardless of hours actually worked. He said he never worked fewer than 40 hours a week for Hancock, but he did not have the documentation to prove the hours he worked.
“I would find it virtually impossible to document all the calls I receive when I am not on duty as well as the work that is done while on my personal time,” Wood stated in a letter to the board.
Hancock selectmen also took issue with Wood hiring Nathan Jette, a former Winchester police officer who lost his certification to be a police officer after he was disciplined for sexually harassing a female police officer he was training, the letter states.
Wood hired Jette in August 2018; he claimed he did not know of the sexual harassment issue at the time and did not learn of Jette’s being disciplined until early 2019. Jette resigned from the department.
Daniels said Wood tried to hire Jette as a full-time officer in Richmond, but the board rejected the hire because they were aware of Jette’s past.