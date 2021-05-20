People using the Hancock transfer station helped rescue an elderly patron pinned by a car, Police Chief Thomas Horne said.
“The bystanders acted quickly. I think they did a very good job in rendering assistance,” Horne said.
The incident took place Wednesday afternoon at the Bennington Road facility when an 85-year-old woman driving a 2006 Toyota Prius hit a 73-year-old man while he was walking near the trash compactor, and pinned him between her car and the transfer station building. The woman was injured in the crash as well.
“It was a scary scene. Our hearts and prayers are out to everyone involved,” Horne said.
The condition of the pedestrian and the driver is unknown, Horne said.
The other people at the transfer station went into action, getting the man free and administering first aid while they waited for the ambulances to arrive. Horne said the man suffered serious injuries in the crash and he was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon via helicopter.
Horne said it is still unclear what caused the accident. He said the woman was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for treatment of her injuries before he was able to interview her.
“I’m not really sure yet,” Horne said. “She said the car lurched forward unexpectedly. I don’t have an understanding of what caused that yet.”
The transfer station was closed Wednesday, and remains closed pending an inspection. Horne said the crash damaged the building and it needs to be inspected before reopening. The facility for residents to bring their trash and recycling is open two days a week, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“We are hopeful that normal operations will resume on Saturday,” Horne said.
Horne said Hancock’s first responders got help from the town’s Department of Public Works employees, as well as fire and rescue teams from Peterborough and Bennington, and the Greenfield Police Department.