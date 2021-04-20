Hanover residents can now interact with the town's police department through a new smartphone app, the only one of its kind in the state.
“It's an attempt to reach out to the people we serve,” said Doug Hackett, the department’s communications administrator.
The app, available for Apple and Android phones, allows people to look up town police policies, local ordinances, get updates on downtown parking, and other features. The app also sends out notifications on the COVID-19 update or other public safety concerns.
People can also contact police for services like home check requests, and learn about the sex offender registry and see a most wanted list all through their phones. The free app is available now.
Suzy Keenan, communication strategist for app developer OVC LLC, said the company has apps for police, fire and other public safety agencies in 45 states, but Hanover is its first client in the Granite State.
OCV LLC is a 10-year-old company headquartered in Auburn, Ala. Keenan said all of the company design and development for their apps is done in the U.S. Keenan said their app makes interactions with police easier, and more transparent.
“It’s important, and a lot of important issues with police reform is transparency, and giving members of the community the ability to respond to police,” Keenan said.
The app allows residents to send in concerns about police, and make anonymous reports.
Keene said recent studies show more and more Americans have smartphones, and they use them all the time. Hackett said deploying the app allows police to connect with people on their phones. Police already know that college students and young people are more responsive to texts than phone calls when dealing with police. Having a platform like an app gives police another way to communicate.
“Especially in a college town where they’re driven by their smartphones,” Hackett said.