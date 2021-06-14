The driver of a Harley-Davidson trike died in a Sunday evening collision involving two other motor vehicles in Hooksett, police said.
The accident took place about 6:30 p.m. on West River Road (Route 3A) at the intersection of Cross Street. A portion of the road was closed for several hours as the police Accident Reconstruction Team investigated.
The accident took place on the second day of Laconia Motorcycle Week, when thousands of motorcyclists visit the state and take to the road. The increased numbers lead to inevitable accidents, injuries and deaths.
In the week before the start of Bike Week, two motorcyclists died in separate accidents in Manchester.
Hooksett police said the driver of the three-wheel vehicle was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.
Police are withhold the names of those involved. The other vehicles were a Chevrolet Equinox and a Jeep Liberty. Their drivers suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the Hooksett crash can call Sgt. Christopher Buker at 624-1560, ext. 405.