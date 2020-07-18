DERRY — It's been four months since 23-year-old Amanda Grazewski disappeared, and authorities are again asking the public for information that could lead to her safe return.
Amanda Grazewski was last seen on March 17 in Derry, where she was staying with a friend on Birch Street, according to a news release from Derry police. She left that home in the early morning hours, leaving behind her purse, cell phone and other belongings and has not been seen or heard from since.
Police said Grazewski, who has a history of substance use disorder, has been known to frequent Manchester, Nashua, Salem and Hooksett. Since her disapperance, they have investigated possible sightings but none turned out to be the missing woman.
Grazewski is described as white, 5-foot-5-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She does not own a vehicle, police said.
Police said Grazewski's family hopes someone will come forward with information, either by calling detectives at 432-6111, or sending a tip to: www.derrynh.org/police-department/webforms/leave-crime-tip.