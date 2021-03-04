A Salem police officer was the first to respond to the scene in Haverhill, Mass., on Wednesday, where police say a man attacked a mother and pregnant daughter with his car and stabbed the older woman in the neck with a box cutter.
The Salem officer immediately arrested the alleged assailant and rendered first aid to the victim.
Police arrested Jake Kavanaugh, 23, of Fairview Farm Road, Haverhill, Mass., and charged him with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment at Haverhill District Court Thursday morning.
Judge Ceasar Archilla ordered Kavanaugh be held without bail and undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.
The case is still being investigated by the Haverhill Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office.
Essex County DA Spokesperson Carrie Kimball said the incident occurred on Fairview Farm Road in Haverhill, Mass., which is near the New Hampshire border. Both the victims and Kavanaugh live on the road, she said. Authorities have not identified the victims.
The mother, 54, was airlifted by helicopter to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, Kimball said.
“She currently is critical but stable,” Kimball said.
The daughter, 26, was evaluated, treated and released from Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass.
According to the daughter’s account to police, she and her mother were out walking their dogs in the early evening before 5 p.m. when Kavanaugh struck them with his Audi sedan one or more times before the daughter ran away to get help.
Kimball said the young woman came upon a Salem, N.H., police officer who was in the area, identified as Officer Mike Cummings by Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan. Dolan said Cummings was responding to one of the earlier pedestrian collisions that was reported to police.
Cummings arrived to see a young man, later identified as Kavanaugh, actively attacking the mother, who was lying on the ground, according to police.
The officer swiftly detained Kavanaugh and began to render aid to the victim.
Dolan commended Cummings’s “quick actions” to stop the attack and detain the violent suspect.
Witnesses also called 911 at around 4:47 p.m. Kimball said Haverhill and Salem police officers arrived quickly thereafter.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 9.